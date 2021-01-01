COVID-19 VACCINATION, THE PERFECT CRIME PART 4





CORONAVIRUS, THE CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT OF THEIR PROJECT?

And what if, finally, all these confusions and multiple inconsistencies, apparently on a superficial level, were to serve a higher purpose, a global coherence on a deeper level? Let us remember the words of President Franklin Rooswelt, when he stated that "in politics, nothing happens by chance. Whenever an event occurs, we can be sure that it was planned to happen this way. »

Thus, it is very curious to note that the leaders of this world seem to see in this crisis a wonderful and formidable opportunity, a golden opportunity to be seized to reshape the world in their image. To be convinced of this, one need only listen, among others, to the disturbing Klaus Schwab, a dark figure, former member of the Bilderberg Group's board of directors and founder of the World Economic Forum. A colourful character who you would swear was straight out of an episode of James Bond, like the emblematic villain Blofeld from the Spectre organisation, but without his cat!

In fact, it must be understood that this virus is a golden opportunity for the globalists at the helm to move from one world to another, as a catalyst would do. This violent rupture makes it possible to impose their new paradigm on society as a whole. This virus being in their eyes like a sort of "Portal" open to this new world, namely, that of their famous Global Governance and their great messianic dream. Our elites affirm this themselves in the videos of their globalist organisation "Global Goals", to which all our good leaders adhere as one.

This total overhaul of the system should profoundly affect all aspects of our lives, with no possible return to the past. A transformation of monetary, health, social, commercial, educational, logistic, industrial, technological and even food distribution. This is also confirmed by the executive president of the "World Economic Forum", Klaus Schwab, who states bluntly that, and I quote: "The VIDOC crisis has shown us that our old systems are no longer adapted to the 21st century" and adds that "the pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to rethink, reinvent and reset our world. »

Similarly Justin Trudeau , Prime Minister of Canada, states that "This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that truly respond to global challenges. »

In the same vein, Jacques Attali, in an article taken from the newspaper "L'Express" dated 13 May 2019, affirmed that crises make it possible for humanity to evolve, to wipe out the past in order to put everything back in order, to create a new order out of chaos, as the motto of the Masonic order to which he belongs, "Ordo ab Chaos", says. This is what he said then: "History teaches us that humanity only evolves significantly when it is truly afraid", "The pandemic that is beginning could trigger one of those structuring fears [...] We will then come, much faster than economic reason alone would have allowed, to put in place the foundations of a true world government. »

Similarly, in an astonishing archive video dated 1979, he said about the health care and health system: "The very concept of freedom is going to become more and more perverted and that's what's most fascinating about this evolution and perhaps the most terrible thing is that it's going to take over all the concepts, including that of freedom (...). ) what is this machine society that teaches us to watch ourselves, it's a society that says be free, get rid of the doctor, treat yourself, get out of the hospital under the pretext of autonomy, create the conditions for the most formidable alienation which is in a way alienation by oneself, voluntary to a norm imposed from the outside. We will be told not to smoke, not to drive, not to drink, not to have such genes in one's hereditary structure. If you do, you are outside the norm. Do everything you can to get rid of it! We will make what is the most absolute form of dictatorship, that each of us freely want to be conformed to the norm, freely want to behave like a slave!"

In his 21st century dictionary, Attali spoke to us about the future of society, presenting it in this way: "Every human being will become a being without father or mother, without antecedents, without roots or prosperity, an absolute nomad. Everyone will have the right to form several couples simultaneously. Polygamy and polyandry will become the rule. It will become lawful to have a "cloneimage", all sexual relations forbidden to a human being. Relationships with "cloneimages" of minors will even be allowed if it can be ensured that they do not require or imply the participation of any real child".

Curiously, some documents seem to have anticipated the current pandemic in an incredible way. It is hard to believe that such an accumulation of elements can only be pure chance... There is really reason to ask serious questions about this virus, its origin and its true purpose...

Judge for yourself:

As early as 2010, the journalist and international relations specialist Alexandre Adler in his essay "The New CIA Report", a forward-looking vision for the year 2025, visionarily evoked the occurrence in China of a Coronavirus pandemic, a respiratory disease causing tens of millions of deaths in the West.

In the same vein, in Canada, "the magazine Québec science édition", in its October/November 2019 issue, asked its readers if they were "ready for the next pandemic", announcing that it "could happen faster than we think" while specifying that the worst viruses on the planet, influenza, Ebola, Sras, were under surveillance.

Another intriguing and very disturbing element, a TV episode of the American reality show "Project Runway", broadcast in March 2019, i.e. before the pandemic, featured a competitor named "Kovid" who presented an outfit with a matching mask, similar to what we are now seeing because of the pandemic.

But that's not all, as early as 2017, the American starlet, singer and songwriter Poppy could be seen doing a tutorial for her teenage fans called "How to Apply Your Mask". The tutorial shows the singer in her nightie, demonstrating how to wear her surgical mask, as if it were a fashion accessory of the latest trend. Not a very glamorous idea, but rather a very unhealthy one, don't you think?

Another rather surprising curiosity is the novel "The Eyes of Darkness" by best-selling author Dean Koonts. Published in 1981, it tells the story of a bacteriological weapon developed in the city of Wuhan in China and called Wuhan-400. It should be pointed out that at that time, there was still no P4 bacteriological research laboratory on the Wuhan site, since it was only inaugurated in February 2017...

In addition, we can also mention the publication by the European Union of a comic strip entitled "Infected", strangely predictive, which also evokes a world pandemic with a deadly virus transmitted to humans by an animal in an Asian country. It also mentions teams of scientists working on a deadly virus in a P4 laboratory based in China.

Are these pure coincidences, or a form of predictive programming aimed at preparing minds almost subliminally?

In the same vein, Hollywood had the wonderful and luminous idea of producing a film entitled "Songbird". Directed by Michael Bay, the specialist in explosive and back-breaking blockbusters, it is produced by a production company called "Invisible Narratives", whose slogan is "Hidden in plain sight", i.e. hidden in full light. This is a purely esoteric concept... The film presents itself as a "pandemic thriller" and talks about COVID-23, a mutation of COVID-19 turning America into a dystopian nightmare, with quarantine camps! Here is the pitch of this film which promises to be terrifying: In 2024, the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutated and the world is in its fourth pandemic year. Infected Americans are being taken from their homes and forced into quarantine camps called Q zones, where some are fighting the brutal restrictions. It takes a hell of a degree of cynicism to release such a film in the middle of a pandemic where fear, hysteria and human drama are already at their peak and people don't know how to get out of this nightmare... Obviously, the aim of this undertaking is not to entertain but to normalise, with a great deal of propaganda, new levels of tyranny and hysteria, presenting them as a logical evolution of the current context... Hollywood, has this dream-selling machine turned into a machine for selling our worst nightmares? Is this again a form of predictive programming of our future? In any case, it's chilling! Allan Watts defines the concept of opinion manipulation as follows: "Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to familiarise the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are implemented, the public will already be familiar with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus reducing public resistance and restlessness. »

And let's not mention the considerable number of Hollywood films that have prepared the collective minds and imaginations for years for the possibility of a pandemic, from Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion" to Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later", to Terry Gilliam's "Army of Twelve Monkeys", Wolfgang Petersen's "Alert", or the "Resident Evil" film series and so many others. In the script of David Mackenzie's film "Perfect Sense", which will be released in 2011, people are gradually losing the use of their senses due to the spread of a mysterious virus, which is reminiscent of Covid-19, which takes away the taste.

Let's now look at the case of this pseudo-philanthrope, but fearsome businessman of Bill Gates... He is decidedly the king of self-fulfilling prophecies since he spent his last years warning of the imminence of a possible pandemic, such as a particularly virulent and fearsome flu that could take millions of people.

Thus, it is extremely curious, if not particularly dubious, that he participated, by extraordinary coincidence, in October 2019, through his "Bill and Melinda Gates" foundation, in an event called "Event 201". It was a simulation around a fictitious Coronavirus pandemic resulting in the trifle of 65 million deaths! However, as everyone knows, just five months after this exercise, a real Coronavirus epidemic would break out from the Wuhan site in China.

But that's not all, because Bill Gates also intervened in a video on Netflix, in the "Explained" series, whose scenario took place precisely in a Chinese market, where animals were crowded together and a highly deadly virus was spreading all over the world. Gates appeared as an expert in the video to issue, like an oracle of doom, this grim warning to humanity: "If you think of something that could kill millions of people, a pandemic is our biggest risk! »

It should be noted that Gates is also a fervent promoter of this Global Governance, as he stated unambiguously in 2015: "Given the urgent problems in the world, a world government is a necessary evil. "Would Gates be a kind of gateway to this New World Order, this new operating system, just as his Windows software was a window on our private lives?

And what about the conference in January 2019 by Marc Van Ranst, who has been advising Belgian governments for years on pandemics. In this filmed intervention, he explains what the "pandemic plan" that these experts should ideally put in place to carry out the mass vaccination of the population. This surrealistic and ultra-cyclical lecture gives the formula for success to sell a pandemic to the public, as if it were a laundry pack, and is not unlike the marketing propaganda of Edward Bernays, the father of public relations. It takes place in the heart of Chatham House, one of the world's most influential think tanks, a powerful institution at the service of multinationals. The proposed scenario bears a striking resemblance to what we are experiencing at the moment.

We can also refer to one of the working documents of the "Rockefeller Foundation" dated 2010. The foundation foresaw how a pandemic virus transmitted to humans by wild geese could be used to lay the foundations for global authoritarian power. The document was entitled "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development". One of the scenarios discussed at the time was entitled "Lock Step", for containment stage. It described a world where government would exercise total control and authoritarian leadership. It envisioned a future in which a pandemic would allow for the introduction and imposition of new security and freedom-destroying rules of exception that would have to be maintained and sustained over time. A scenario that leaves one truly pensive and that resembles in every way the one we are living with the current coronavirus pandemic!

As for David Rockefeller, who was then at the head of this so-called philanthropic foundation, here is what he declared in 1991 in Baden Baden to the "Bilderberg Group", of which he is one of the founding members: "We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine, and other major publications whose directors have attended our meetings and kept their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our project for the world if we had been exposed to the lights of advertising during those years. But the world today is more sophisticated and prepared for a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is certainly preferable to the national self-determination of past centuries. »

While in his autobiography, "Memoirs", David Rockefeller even admits, with a morgue and a certain arrogance: "Some even believe that we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterising my family and me as internationalists and conspiring with others around the world to build a global politics as well as a more integrated economic structure - one world if you will. If that is the accusation, I am guilty and proud to be so! »

He also stated in the same book that: "We are on the eve of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis, and nations will accept the New World Order. »

Admit that it is difficult to make it any clearer...

Nor should we forget the astounding statements made by a certain head of state, Nicolas Sarkozy, on 16 January 2009, when he made the following vows to foreign diplomatic corps: "We will go together towards the New World Order, and no one, and I mean no one, will be able to oppose it. (...) International governance tends to be effective only when it is anti-democratic. "Now, in the light of current events, it is easier to understand why no one will be able to oppose it...

This obsession of the powerful to establish such governance is not new, since already in 1950, banker Paul Warburg stated with determination: "We will have a world government, whether we like it or not. The only question is whether it will be created by conquest or by consent. »

All these brave leaders claim to want to protect life, to act out of humanism, but paradoxically, they impose on us for this an ever more deadly world, dehumanised and deprived of all forms of love! This is clearly a tyrannical project, the contours of which no longer have anything to do with the sham of democracy in which we could still delude ourselves until now!